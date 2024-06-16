Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,451,650 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,650 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Akero Therapeutics worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.