Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 254,265 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,265 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Vaxcyte worth $68,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,483 shares of company stock worth $6,469,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $72.94 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

