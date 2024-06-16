Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 819,748 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,748 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMLX

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.