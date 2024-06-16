Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $11.79 Million Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
