Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $11.79 Million Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.