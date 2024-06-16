Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

