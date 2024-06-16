Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $9.85. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 51,887 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PESI shares. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

