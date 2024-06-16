Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.39%.

PPIH opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

