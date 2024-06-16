Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Persimmon Stock Down 2.2 %

PSMMY stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.