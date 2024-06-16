Peterson Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

