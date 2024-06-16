Peterson Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $530.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

