Peterson Wealth Management Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,446,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

