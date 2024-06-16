Peterson Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 7.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,819,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,485,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,142,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,265,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

