Peterson Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average is $276.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

