Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,314 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.16% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

