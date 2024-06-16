Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

