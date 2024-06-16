Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.35. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 25,278 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

