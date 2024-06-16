Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

