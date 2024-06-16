PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

