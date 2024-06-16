Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.53 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

