Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.53 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
