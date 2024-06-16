Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

