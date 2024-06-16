Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.