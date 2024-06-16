Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
