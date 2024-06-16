Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 83,169 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 83,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 3,803 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,208.34.

On Monday, June 3rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 3,100 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 1,799 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08.

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

