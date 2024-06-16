Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,401 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,279,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

