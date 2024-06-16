Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,559,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,673,657 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

