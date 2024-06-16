Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.48

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.48 and traded as high as $132.60. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 17,290 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products



Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

