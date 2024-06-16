Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.71.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

