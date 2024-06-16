Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

