Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $172.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

