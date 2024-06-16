Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Invests $16.44 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,443,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

