Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 52.9% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $304.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

