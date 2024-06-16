Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of C stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
