Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

