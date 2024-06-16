Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

V opened at $270.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.37 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.35. The firm has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

