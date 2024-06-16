ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading 1.8% Higher

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.79. 6,302,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,504,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITI. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,856,000.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

