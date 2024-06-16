ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 108,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIXM. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

