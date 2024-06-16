ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.16. 6,222,619 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

