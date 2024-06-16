Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.50. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 814 shares.
Pyxus International Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Pyxus International
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
