QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.3%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $213.65 and last traded at $214.90. 1,339,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,831,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.