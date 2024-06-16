QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Up 55.0% in May

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QuantaSing Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of QSG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. QuantaSing Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%. Analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited ( NASDAQ:QSG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

