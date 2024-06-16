Quarry LP Acquires 1,482 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Informatica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Informatica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,518 shares of company stock worth $5,425,518 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

