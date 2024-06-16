Quarry LP Acquires 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $12,416,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,007.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,022.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

