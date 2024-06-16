Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 2,114 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Corning Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GLW opened at $37.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

