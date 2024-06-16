Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.