Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quarry LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 216.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

