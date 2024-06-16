Quarry LP Buys 1,744 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 530.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of G stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

