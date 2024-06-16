Quarry LP Buys Shares of 281 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

