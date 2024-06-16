Quarry LP Buys Shares of 574 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.