Quarry LP Cuts Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Quarry LP lessened its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -1.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.