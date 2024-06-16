Quarry LP Has $73,000 Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,425 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group cut their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

