Quarry LP Has $76,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,832,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,449,000 after purchasing an additional 274,556 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,802,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,448,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Prologis stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

